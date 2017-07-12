Trafficked tigers released into sanctuary in France

The three tigers found maggot-infested and dehydrated at the Beirut airport four months ago and later rescued by Animals Lebanon were returned to the wild.



This sanctuary already hosts four hyenas, two tigers and one lion also previously trafficked to Lebanon.



Jason Mier, director of Animals Lebanon, said the journey that brought the animals to freedom has not been easy.



The tigers were smuggled into Lebanon without the required documents, disguised among other domestic animals.



The Tonga Terra sanctuary, among others, has renewed its offers to host trafficked animals coming from Lebanon should they be confiscated, Mier said.



However, Animals Lebanon is calling for clearer procedures and more training of the Customs personnel to avoid similar complications in the future, as well as a crackdown on unlicensed owners of wild animals.

...