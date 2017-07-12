Army raid kills two terror suspects

Two suspected members of a terrorist cell were killed in a firefight with a Lebanese Army unit Tuesday in the northeastern border town of Arsal, the Army said in a statement.



Syrian nationals Yasser al-Ghawi and Atef al-Jaroudi were killed when a firefight erupted after members of a suspected terrorist ring resisted arrest during an Army raid, the statement said. Three others were arrested as a result of the operation.



The operation was launched after the Army received intelligence that a Daesh linked cell was meeting, a security source told Reuters.



Neither the Army nor WMC reported any injuries among the military unit.

...