Nasrallah signals attack near Arsal imminent

Declaring that it was time to end the threat posed by militant groups entrenched on the rugged outskirts of the northeastern town of Arsal, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah signaled Tuesday that his party would launch a military operation to liberate the area from militant groups.



It was the clearest indication yet about Hezbollah's readiness to carry out a military operation to oust Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, whose presence on Arsal's outskirts, he said, is posing an around-the-clock threat to all the Lebanese.



In a televised speech marking Iraq's liberation of Mosul from Daesh, Nasrallah said there was "a last chance" for the militant groups to reach "specific settlements or reconciliation" to leave Arsal's outskirts peacefully to areas of their choice.



Nasrallah praised the Lebanese Army's latest pre-emptive strike on June 30 against militant groups in two Syrian refugee encampments in Arsal near the border with Syria.



Nasrallah greatly appreciated the "huge efforts" made by the Lebanese Army and other security agencies to crack down on sleeper terrorist cells.



Nasrallah's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Saad Hariri strongly opposed Hezbollah's reported plans to launch a military operation to evict militant groups holed up on Arsal's outskirts.

