Refugee families in Lebanon begin journey to Syrian border towns

Around 300 Syrian refugees Wednesday began their journey home to Asal al-Ward, a security source told The Daily Star.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri, backed by ministers of the Future Movement, the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party, staunchly rejected any contact with Damascus, saying this issue is the responsibility of the United Nations.



The issue of returning Syrian refugees to their country was thrust into the forefront on June 30 following the Lebanese Army's pre-emptive strike against terrorist groups in two Syrian refugee encampments in the northeastern town of Arsal near the border with Syria. In the operation during which the Army detained some 360 militant suspects, five suicide bombers blew themselves up, killing one refugee girl and wounding seven soldiers.

