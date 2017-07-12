Jumblatt contacts Hariri, voices opposition to Bassil's diplomatic appointments

Progressive Socialist Party chief, MP Walid Jumblatt, contacted Future Movement leader, Prime Minister Saad Hariri to voice his objections of Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's diplomatic appointments, the daily newspaper Al-Hayat reported Wednesday.



The same sources relayed Hariri's understanding of Jumblatt's position on some of the diplomatic transfers that Bassil is trying to make, which contradict with a previously approved schedule on the distribution of appointees at Lebanese embassies at the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

