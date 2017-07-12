Riachi stresses media's role in fighting "terrorism" on Cairo visit

Information Minister Melhem Riachi Wednesday discussed the media's role in fighting "terrorism" in two sideline meetings ahead of the Arab Information Ministers Council in Egypt, the National News Agency reported.



Before attending the 48th regular session of the Arab Information Ministers Council, which will be held Wednesday afternoon, Riachi met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Presidential Palace and Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the Middle East News Agency Ali Hassan at its headquarters, both in Cairo.



Riachi is set to give a speech at the session and informed the Egyptian president of its contents, which include suggestions of ways to confront terrorism through the media, in addition to proposals to phase out Information Ministries in the Arab world and hold the next conference in Beirut.

...