Hezbollah to engage in fight on Arsal outskirts if necessary: Qassem

If Hezbollah found a need to fight terrorists entrenched on the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal, it will do so, the party's deputy head Sheikh Naim Qassem said Wednesday.



Qassem added that Hezbollah is ready for any confrontation that is imposed upon them.



In the interview, Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah is not involved in, or responsible for the situation in and around Arsal.



Touching on Hezbollah's role in Syria, where it has been publically engaged in the war on the side of Bashar Assad's regime since 2013, Qassem said that their involvement has been a success.



Turning to Parliamentary elections that are slated for Spring 2018, Qassem said that Hezbollah's alliance with the Amal Movement will continue.

