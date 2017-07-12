Marada's Frangieh unhappy with government performance

Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the government's current performance, saying the presidential term had not proven to be different from the previous one.



This was Frangieh's first visit to Baabda Palace since he lost the long Presidential election to Michel Aoun on Oct. 31, 2016, souring relations between the once-close Christian parties.



However, Frangieh reiterated that his stance didn't reflect Michel Aoun.



He also called for unity between Lebanese parties on addressing the issue of Syrian refugees, warning that "if we [Lebanese parties] disagree on the issue of [Syrian] displacement, this means there will be 1.5 million citizens and not refugees," alluding to concerns that failure to find a way for Syrians to return to their country could lead to naturalization in Lebanon.



He also said that failing to communicate with the Syrian government will aggravate the refugee problem in Lebanon.

...