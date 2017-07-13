From coffee grounds to compost, one worm at a time

At a general waste sorting plant in south Lebanon, Najat Farhat filled 11 plastic containers with fruit, vegetables and food waste before tossing in handfuls of earthworms.



The technique uses worms to break down the organic waste to make compost.



Households taking part won't have to contribute monetarily to producing the fertilizer.



The compost is good for the environment, cuts down on organic waste in landfill sites and doesn't have the unpleasant odor of normal fertilizer.



Farhat assured The Daily Star that the earthworms wouldn't escape their plastic bucket homes and normally work through the night chomping through the mounds of organic waste.

...