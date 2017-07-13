Syrian refugees begin journey back home

The Syrian opposition Wednesday presented the United Nations with a memorandum regarding the situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon's northeastern border town of Arsal, as dozens more families left Arsal to return to Syria.



The situation of Syrian refugees in Arsal has remained in the news since an Army operation near the town last month saw five suicide bombers, an explosive device and a grenade attack launched against a military unit conducting a raid.



Following the June 30 attack, 355 Syrian nationals were detained, with images of bound suspects lined up in the sun widely condemned by rights groups and Syrian activists.



Wednesday's developments came as a number of Syrian refugee families in Arsal left for Syria's Assal al-Ward, in a second such movement in recent months. The Lebanese Army announced in a statement that its units accompanied a new convoy of civilians that included around 100 people from Syrian refugee families wanting to return to Syria.



On June 10, the Lebanese Army announced that a number of Syrian families had departed Lebanon at dawn, also for Assal al-Ward.

...