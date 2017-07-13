Progress in talks between Hezbollah, rebels to leave Arsal

Progress has been made in negotiations between a rebel group and Hezbollah as the latter prepares for an all-out attack to wipe out extremists entrenched on the outskirts of Arsal, a security source told The Daily Star Wednesday.



However, Hezbollah is in advanced talks with Saraya Ahl al-Sham for its fighters to retreat into the eastern Syrian province of Swaida near the Jordanian border. The source said Saraya Ahl al-Sham was passing on messages from Hezbollah to the other two militant groups.



Hezbollah has deployed hundreds of fighters and brought reinforcements from other areas in Syria in preparation for the upcoming battle.

