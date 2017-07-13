Lebanese man arrested for celebratory RPG fire

A man in the Bekaa Valley was indicted Wednesday on suspicion of firing a rocket propelled grenade in celebration of exam results, the state-run National News Agency reported.



On June 30, the Internal Security Forces released a statement with a list of 117 people suspected of having taken part in celebratory gunfire across Lebanon after the announcement of the Brevet exam results.



On July 8, following the announcement of the Baccalaureate exam results, local media reported that 7-year-old Mohieddine al-Kurdi was in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet.

