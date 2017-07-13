Riachi calls for media to help fight terrorism

Information Minister Melhem Riachi discussed the important role of media in fighting "terrorism" Wednesday after meeting with the Egyptian president ahead of the Arab Information Ministers Council in Cairo. Before attending the 48th regular session of the Arab Information Ministers Council, Riachi met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi at the Presidential Palace and Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the Middle East News Agency Ali Hassan at its headquarters, both in Cairo.



Ahead of giving his speech at the event, Riachi discussed the content with Sisi, which included suggestions of ways to confront terrorism through the media, in addition to proposals to eventually eliminate information ministries in the Arab world and a proposal to hold the next conference in Beirut.

...