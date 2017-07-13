Battle talk rattles Arsal residents, but life continues: mayor

A sense of apprehension has descended on the northeastern town of Arsal due to media reports of an imminent military operation in the area, the town's mayor told The Daily Star Thursday.



Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced in a televized speech Tuesday that his party would launch a military operation to liberate the rugged outskirts of the northeastern town from militant groups.



The town, Hujeiri said, fears the humanitarian and social repercussions of the anticipated battle.



The mayor confirmed that an emergency committee has been set up by the town's municipality in collaboration with the United Nations' refugee agency, in order to mitigate the ramifications of military action, particularly if the battle lasts more than three days.

...