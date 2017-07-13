MP Houri blasts Hezbollah role in Arsal

Future MP Ammar Houri Thursday blasted Hezbollah's role in the Arsal crisis, calling for Army to take full responsibility, in a talk with local radio Al-Fajr.



The Cabinet met this week amid a snowballing row over whether Lebanon should engage in dialogue with the Syrian government to coordinate the safe return of Syrian refugees to their home country, but the contentious issue was not discussed.



Hezbollah ministers and their allies, on the other hand, called for direct talks with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad to coordinate refugee return.



Declaring that it was time to end the threat posed by militant groups entrenched on the rugged outskirts of the northeastern town of Arsal, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah signaled Tuesday that his party would launch a military operation to liberate the area from militant groups.

