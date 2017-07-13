Bassil calls for general economic plan to stimulate Lebanese development

Foreign Minister and leader of the Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil Thursday announced the launch of the political party's economic policy at a press conference.



Bassil went on to call for a general economic plan that would affect the country as a whole.



The FPM chief suggested this general plan be established initially at a country-wide level, leaving space for each sector to devise smaller sub-programs to branch out from this central plan. This way, he reasoned, all economic activity would be under one general framework.



Bassil went on to suggest the formation of an economic committee in the government, saying that he and his party have been calling for such a body for some time.



The FPM leader said that several levels of stability are needed for economic prosperity, including economic stability, political stability, a stable law and judiciary, and stable economic rules and regulations.



Economy Minister Raed Khoury called Tuesday for the drafting of a clear and comprehensive economic plan to be pursued by future successive governments.

