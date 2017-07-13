Committee to finalize draft budget next week

Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan said Thursday that he expects Parliament's Budget and Finance Committee to finalize the draft 2017 state budget next week.



The meeting addressed the draft 2017 state budget and the highly anticipated public sector salary scale, the latter is expected to be discussed at next week's legislative session.



Cabinet agreed on the 2017 draft state budget in March 2017, but it did not include the salary scale and which will be address separately before being integrated.

