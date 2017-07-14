Battle talk unnerves residents of Arsal

A sense of apprehension has descended on the northeastern town of Arsal due to media reports of an imminent military operation in the area, the town's mayor told The Daily Star Thursday. "People fear that the military operation might extend from the Arsal outskirts to the town itself," Arsal Mayor Basil al-Hujeiri said. But he was quick to emphasize that the troubled town of Arsal differs markedly from Mosul and Raqqa – the embattled centers of Daesh (ISIS) activity in Iraq and Syria.



For three years now, hundreds of fighters belonging to the two groups have been entrenched on Arsal's outskirts.



The town, Hujeiri said, fears the humanitarian and social repercussions of the anticipated battle.



Jabhat Fatah al-Sham has some 400 militants and Daesh around 250, all located on the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal, the source said, adding that Saraya Ahl al-Sham is passing on messages from Hezbollah to the other two militant groups.



Hezbollah has deployed hundreds of fighters and brought reinforcements from other areas in Syria in preparation for the upcoming battle.

...