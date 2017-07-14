Customs agents thwart attempt to smuggle captagon at airport

BEIRUT: The following crime-related incidents took place across Lebanon Thursday:



The Customs Department at Beirut airport Thursday foiled a smuggling operation of captagon pills headed for Dubai, a source at the airport told The Daily Star.



The security source speculated that someone within Customs must have been facilitating the operation due to the scale.



A bill collector for the owner of a private generator was attacked Thursday in Metn's Dekwaneh, a security source told The Daily Star.



Four suspects, driving two motorcycles and two cars, attacked S.M. after collecting money owed for generator services.

...