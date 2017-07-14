Palestinian residency renewal fees waived

Palestinian refugees coming from Syria will now be exempt from paying the residency renewal fee, a General Security source confirmed Thursday in a move that was welcomed by several Palestinian officials and U.N. officials.



According to UNRWA, the number of Palestinian refugees from Syria stood at 32,000 in December 2016, although it said that this number fluctuated.



A Palestinian refugee from Syria's Yarmouk camp explained that from 2012 until 2016 he used to renew his residency every three months without paying a fee. This changed at the end of 2016 and in early 2017, when General Security introduced residency permits requiring renewal every six months with additional fees.

