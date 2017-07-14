Geagea: Time for refugees to return

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea Thursday said that just like the Lebanese state made the decision to accept Syrian refugees with open arms, the time has come for them to return to their homeland.



On the domestic scene, Geagea said the nation could not turn a blind eye to everyday issues.



Geagea said the LF would send a proposal to Cabinet in the next 10 to 20 days to provide solutions and ways of moving forward, the draft was also sent to allied political blocs for recommendations.



When asked how the return of the refugees would be coordinated or determined, Geagea said in coordination with the U.N. and the relevant organizations, "not the regime of Bashar Assad".



Despite Lebanon's history of welcoming refugees, Geagea said the difference between the Palestinian refugees and the Syrian refugees was that the Palestinians did not have any place to go back to.



Geagea did not comment on the two vacant seats in Tripoli.

...