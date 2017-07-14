Dive centers affected by ongoing trash crisis

Recreational dive centers along Lebanon's coast say that recent increases in sea pollution has affected their visitor numbers, workers from these centers told The Daily Star. Raw sewage spilling into the sea, the erosion of coastal landfills and the state-sanctioned disposal of garbage into the Mediterranean have become the subject of news stories recently, allegedly affecting visitor numbers.



While experts and activists question whether the recent issues in waste management are indeed causing the issues, public perception of an increase in issues could also be driving people away from the coast.



Director of the Institute of Environment at the University of Balamand Manal Nader told The Daily Star that while the statements about an increase in visible garbage were true, visibility as it is understood in marine sciences should not be affected by solid waste.



However Nader said that water clarity should not be affect by garbage to the extent that dive center operators claim.



Dive center staff said that the worst pollution for diving comes from construction sites.



The potential health ramifications of swimming in Lebanon's waters have not been studied, mainly due to a lack of funding according to Nader.

...