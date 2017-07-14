Canadian govt turns down Beirut-Montreal direct flights

A proposal to begin direct flights from Beirut to Montreal, the second-biggest city in Canada, was turned down by the Canadian government due to "security reasons," Duncan Bureau, Air Canada vice president of global sales, announced this week.



Woodley did highlight one incident of a security breach concerning Lebanon – the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847, by members of Hezbollah to demand the release of 700 prisoners in Israel – but pointed out that it was during the height of the Civil War and that times have changed.



Things have changed in 32 years," Woodley wrote.



Meeting with his Canadian counterpart in Beirut last December, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said that a Canadian delegation had begun preparing a study on opening a direct air link between the two countries.

...