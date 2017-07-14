Parliament set to tackle salary scale bill next week

Parliament will hold a two-day legislative session next week, the first in the legislature's four-month extraordinary term, to discuss and approve a host of draft laws, including the public sector's long-standing salary hike bill which has been listed as the first item on the agenda.



Parliament's Secretariat also issued a statement listing some 30 items on the legislative session's agenda, including the salary scale bill and a draft law that would allow employees working on a contract basis in public administrations to benefit from the pension system.



Despite political and financial hurdles facing Parliament's ratification of the salary scale bill, Berri appeared to be satisfied with the upcoming legislative session.



In March, the Cabinet endorsed and referred the 2017 draft budget to Parliament for the first time in 12 years. The salary scale bill was not included in the draft budget, and will be treated as a separate issue before being integrated.



Kanaan, from the FPM's parliamentary Change and Reform bloc, met Berri, discussing with him the 2017 draft budget and the salary hike bill.

