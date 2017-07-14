Hariri reiterates support of UN-sanctioned Syrian refugee return

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Friday reiterated his support of a United Nations sanctioned Syrian refugee return policy.



Hariri supported the U.N. backed Syrian refugee return policy Friday during the second high level steering committee meeting at the Grand Serail.



Lebanese politicians are split over how to coordinate the return of Syrian refugees, specifically whether to directly coordinate with the Syrian government.



Among the most supportive of coordinating refugee returns with the Syrian government is Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who criticized Lebanese politicians Tuesday who refused to do so.



At the meeting Hariri also expressed his concern with decreased international aid, which he linked to heightened "tensions between Syrians and Lebanese".



Hariri also said that Lebanon must focus on socioeconomic issues and presented four "pillars" to improve the country's economy.



Hariri said that the international community also needs to play a role in supporting Lebanon's economic stability and growth.

