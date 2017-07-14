Khalil expects ratified wage hike on Tuesday

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil said Friday that "all signs indicate" that Parliament will ratify a public sector wage hike when it meets Thursday.



Khalil made the remark in a statement following a meeting with the Telecommunications Minister Jamal Jarrah, head of Parliament's Budget and Finance Committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan and other MPs at the Finance Ministry, where they discussed the articles of the new public sector salary scale bill.



Kanaan expects the first draft budget in 12 years to be transferred to Parliament next week.

...