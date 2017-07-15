Turkey hands ‘evidence’ to U.S. in bid to extradite Gulen

The Turkish government has presented the United States with over 84 boxes of "hard evidence" that Fethullah Gulen, an exiled Turkish preacher living in Pennsylvania, was behind last year's failed coup, the country's ambassador to Lebanon said Friday.



Approximately 3 percent of Turkey's 3.5 million state employees were fired or suspended, although 30,000 have since been reinstated through administrative boards of review, Erciyes said. Turkey has repeatedly accused U.S. based Gulen of masterminding the coup.



The government almost immediately launched a sweeping crackdown on alleged "Gulenists".



Suspects are currently being tried in over 70 court hearings in 23 cities Erciyes said Friday.

...