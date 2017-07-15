Lebanon on cusp of faster internet: Kreidieh

Many internet users are finally benefiting from improvements to the connection speed following the approval of new tariffs by the Cabinet last month.



The screenshot accompanying a second post by the same user recorded a download speed of 16.28 megabits per second (Mbps) on July 13, compared to 3.42 Mbps on June 15 .



According to Kreidieh, who spoke to The Daily Star about the developments, this is the first step in a process that will bring 400,000 users an increase of five to eight times their previous speed by the end of July.



The new monthly internet fees include a connection speed up to 4 Mbps with unlimited gigabytes (GB) of capacity for LL60,000 ($40) or an open speed package with 50 GB capacity for LL30,000 .



The speed increase will be felt by around 65 percent of registered internet users, according to Ogero estimates.

