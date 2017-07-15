Beirut Fashion Awards help young desginers

The local glitterati and intelligentsia mingled with international diplomats this week as Beirut Fashion Week and Alex Lenaerts, the Belgian Ambassador to Lebanon, hosted the launch of the Beirut Fashion Awards.



During the reception, Rania Bou Rjeily, head of PR and marketing for BFW, stated that two students from each of the Lebanese American University, Notre Dame University, University of Balamand – Lebanese Academy of Fine Arts, ESMOD Fashion University, CAMM Fashion Academy, American University of Science and Technology and Academy of Fashion and Design will submit five dresses each, with one dress being picked to win the award.



While the industry in Lebanon is growing, some fresh graduates can still benefit from going abroad.



Lenaerts said he is hoping Belgium and other countries will be able to help the young Lebanese talent.

...