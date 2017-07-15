Social Affairs Minister Pierre Abou Assi calls for refugee return to safe zones in Syria

Social Affairs Minister Pierre Abou Assi Saturday called for the return of Syrian refugees to safe zones in Syria while denouncing accusations that they support extremists.



Stressing that refugees should be encouraged to return to Syria, Abou Assi refused to comment on the proposal of coordination with the Syrian government to facilitate the return of refugees, an issue that Hariri has postponed discussion of in view of the conflicting opinions among Lebanese parties.



There are 1 million Syrian refugees registered with UNHCR, although the Lebanese government places the total figure at close to 1.5 million.

