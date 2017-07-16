Aoun calls for state budget to address financial security

President Michel Aoun Sunday stressed the importance of financial security, stating that it will only materialize through the adoption of a state budget that addresses revenues and spending.



Aoun also noted the importance of transparent financial accounts and respect of the citizens' rights.



On Friday, Future Movement parliamentary bloc lawmaker Atef Majdalani said that Lebanon's long-awaited 2017 state budget would likely see the light within the next 10 days.



On July 1, Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan announced that the Finance and Budget Committee completed the 2017 state budgeting plan in addition to the "separation of tax procedures".

...