Beirut Geek Fest grows Lebanon’s virtual gaming sector

Self-professed geeks gathered in the heart of Beirut Digital District this weekend to shoot aliens, jump from skyscrapers and build a foundation for the country's virtual reality gaming sector. Lebanon's first-ever Geek fest saw game-makers, designers and players convene to showcase games, share stories of startup struggles and discuss how to forge a community of local talent in a market dominated by the U.S. and Europe.



Beirut Geek Fest, founded by Arab Arcade CEO Raja Riachi, grew out of an event from 2007 with the same name but a very different purpose, bringing international game brands to Lebanon.



Ten years later, Geek fest revived and turned its focus inward.



Sunday, the Geek fest launched the first meetup for the emerging Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality community in Lebanon.



Even Riachi's simple checklist has proved insurmountable for some VR and digital game developers in Lebanon.



"We've had to overcome massive challenges," the director of publishing at Game Cooks Lara Noujaim said. Her studio launched Vindicta, the Middle East region's first VR PC game just three weeks ago.

...