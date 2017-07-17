All protests banned in Lebanon after call by Syria activists

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Sunday banned all demonstrations in Lebanon in response to a call by Syrian activists for a protest against the alleged mistreatment of Syrian refugees after four died in Lebanese Army custody.



The call for a demonstration comes in the wake of a Lebanese Army raid in two Syrian refugee settlements near the northeastern border town of Arsal on June 30 in an effort to crackdown on militants entrenched in the area.



The operation saw 355 Syrian nationals detained after the Army was targeted by five suicide bombers, an explosive device and a grenade attack.



"We are in a sensitive situation concerning terrorism, and the security forces, particularly the Army, have succeeded in this sense, and sometimes mistakes are made, as happened in the last operation in Arsal," Jumblatt added.



Over the weekend, many other Lebanese politicians stressed their support for the Army and continued to push for the repatriation of Syrian refugees.



There are 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the United Nations refugee agency in Lebanon.



Most Lebanese people want refugees to return to Syria, Kaouk added, also warning of the extremist threat on the northeast Lebanon border with Syria.

