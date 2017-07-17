Syrian airstrikes hit Arsal as mayor hopes for peaceful solution

Syrian Army warplanes carried out air raids against militant positions on the outskirts of Arsal Monday morning, the state-run National News Agency reported.



For three years now, hundreds of fighters belonging to the extremist groups Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – formerly known as the Nusra Front – have been entrenched on Arsal's outskirts.



Hujeiri said that Syrian airstrikes on the area had been following a similar pattern for the last two weeks, as had the activities of Lebanese security forces.



Approximately 80,000 Syrian refugees reside in 110 encampments in Arsal, alongside around 30,000 Lebanese nationals.

...