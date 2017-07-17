Kanaan pledges 'year of accomplishments,' as budget endorsement nears

Lebanon's state budget will be endorsed in only a few days, Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan said Monday in the wake of an extraordinary meeting by his parliamentary bloc.



Kanaan expressed his support for taxation tailored to provide the necessary funds.



Top political leaders have been meeting in the past few days to consult on ways to ensure a smooth two-day parliamentary legislative session set for Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be devoted to studying and approving some 30 draft laws and proposals, with the salary scale bill listed as the first item on the agenda.

