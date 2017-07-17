Protests held despite Machnouk ban

A protest was held Monday in Beirut in defiance of Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk's ban on all demonstrations, and another rally is planned for Tuesday.



The National Committee of Veterans of the Armed Forces held a protest in Beirut on Monday, while the National Federation of Worker and Employee Trade Unions in Lebanon (FENASOL) planned another one for Tuesday, despite the blanket ban issued by Machnouk on Sunday.



In announcing the ban, Machnouk said that any requests to protest would be denied in order to preserve security and civil peace.



The veterans committee staged their protest in front of the Central Bank, closing the road and requesting an amendment to Article 79 of the National Defense Law, which governs their pensions, before the salary scale bill is approved.

