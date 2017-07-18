Lebanese leaders congratulate new Saudi crown prince

Prime Minister Saad Hariri lauded Saudi Arabia's role in supporting Lebanon while at the embassy.



Salman, 31, was appointed crown prince by his father King Salman on June 21, replacing his older cousin Prince Mohammad bin Nayef. Former Lebanese prime ministers Najib Mikati and Fouad Siniora signed a joint statement congratulating the newly appointed crown prince.



Amal Movement MP Ali Bazzi confirmed Speaker Nabih Berri's "keenness" to maintain good relations with Saudi Arabia.



Minister of State for Planning Affairs Michel Pharaon also wished the bin Salman success.

