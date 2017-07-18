Tripoli’s youth come together through sports, dance

The first phase of a project aimed at bridging divides between Tripoli's youth ended Sunday with a celebration in the northern port city's municipal stadium. The Strengthening Resilience Project worked to bring young people together through organizing activities like sports, theater and dance.



Histories of conflict between these neighborhoods have often prevented young people from the different communities from interacting.



For Rose, a participant in the program since 2016, these kinds of activities helped her meet people from other neighborhoods in Tripoli that used to be off-limits.



"My brother had these kinds of extremist thoughts and I tried always to convince him that this is not to the right path," Attal said. Now he is teaching communication, leadership and problem-solving skills to dissuade young people from getting tied up in extremist activities.



By partnering with civil society organizations and the Tripoli municipality, the project hopes cooperation between youth will challenge negative conceptions between the communities at large.



For Attal, Tripoli's youth meeting through sports is a positive start.

...