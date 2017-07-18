Militants still divided ahead of Arsal battle

Rival militant groups Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham have failed to establish an alliance ahead of an anticipated military operation against their positions on the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal, sources said Monday. The two militant groups failed to reach common ground on uniting their efforts as the battle for Arsal's outskirts draws closer, a security source told The Daily Star.



Several militant groups operate on the mountainous outskirts of Arsal. Apart from Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front), Free Syrian Army groups are also present in the area.



The battle for Arsal's outskirts is expected to begin shortly, with the aim to uproot militants belonging to Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham. The operation will be led by Hezbollah from the Syrian side of the border and supported by the Syrian air force to root out the militant groups.



Omar al-Sheikh a spokesperson for FSA-affiliated Saraya Ahl al-Sham also confirmed Monday that no agreement had been reached by Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.



As talks about the battle kept looming, Syrian army warplanes carried out air raids against militant positions on the outskirts, the Hezbollah-affiliated War Media Center said.

