Economic fears surface as wage hike bill reaches House

Speaker Nabih Berri has called on Parliament to meet in a general two-day legislative session Tuesday and Wednesday to study and ratify some 30 draft laws and proposals, with the public sector's salary scale bill listed as the first item on the agenda.



While Berri, backed by Hezbollah, is pushing for endorsing the salary scale bill separately from the draft budget, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Future Movement and the Lebanese Forces are demanding that the draft budget and salary scale bill be approved and issued as one law.



On the eve of the legislative session, Prime Minister Saad Hariri chaired a meeting of the representatives of the key parliamentary blocs – the Future Movement, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Amal Movement, Hezbollah, the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party in a last-ditch bid to reach consensus on the bill.During the two-hour meeting held at the Grand Serail, the participants discussed the cost of the salary scale bill and proposed taxes and revenues to finance it.



Khalil and Adwan sounded optimistic about passing the salary scale bill in Parliament this week.



Adwan denied that the LF, the Future Movement and the PSP did not want the salary scale bill approved.

...