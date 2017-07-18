'Army is protector of Lebanon's border' Hariri tells Parliament

The Lebanese Army is set to carry out an operation in the outskirts of Arsal, on Lebanon's northeastern border with Syria, Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Tuesday during Parliament's legislative session in Beirut.



Gemayel followed Lebanese Forces MP Antoine Zahra in asking for clarification on a reportedly imminent military operation against militants in Arsal.



Hariri also said that a coroner's report on the recent deaths of four Syrian refugees in Lebanese Army custody would be ready soon and made available to the public.



Before the session began, Akkar MP Khaled Daher criticized what he characterized as the involvement of the Lebanese Army in foreign battles.

...