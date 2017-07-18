EU, Lebanon share values on regional issues: Bassil

The European Union and Lebanon share similar values regarding key regional issues as well as number of global issues, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said in a joint statement following a high-level meeting in Brussels Tuesday.



As such, the council agreed to find specific ways to boost EU-Lebanon trade through preferential access to European markets.



After meetings concluded, Mogherini lauded Lebanon's achievements since the previous Association Council meeting last April.



In line with Mogherini's comments at the press conference, the joint statement said the EU welcomed the establishment of a National Commission on Human Rights and state ministries for human rights, combatting corruption and women's affairs.

...