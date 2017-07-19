The lucrative history of Lebanese land reclamation

Solidere was tasked with the redevelopment of the space, embarking on a yearslong process of reclaiming the land to transform the dump into a vast 1.7-million-square-meter private waterfront district with an estimated value of around $10 billion.



Criticism of the Lebanese government for using waste in land reclamation also goes back decades.



The practice of land reclamation has entered the spotlight with the new Burj Hammoud dump, billed as a quick fix to Lebanon's 2015 garbage crisis, according to statements made by the contractors working on the site and the CDR.



The Daily Star previously confirmed that Burj Hammoud Municipality will be given $25 million in development funds over four years



The CDR said that according to Cabinet Decision 1 of 12/3/2016, the new land that arises from the Burj Hammoud-Jdeideh reclamation projects will be divided into a sewage treatment plant, public property and a section for the use of the Burj Hammoud Municipality.



The Burj Hammoud Municipality declined to respond to requests for comment, including whether development funds were being received, how they would be used or whether new land would be made available to private development.

...