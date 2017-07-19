Parliament protest draws small crowd against tax hike

A small crowd of protesters gathered outside Parliament Tuesday evening to oppose the proposed tax hike intended to fund the long-disputed salary scale, despite calls from the Kataeb Party and activist groups for a widespread public demonstration.



Alongside the Kataeb Party, the National Lebanese Party and the civil society movement You Stink were among the actors calling for people to take to the streets.



Commenting on the protest's turnout, blogger Gino Raidy said the tense atmosphere that has prevailed in the country since the recent incidents in Arsal – followed by the Interior Ministry ban on demonstrations – might have played a role in discouraging people from participating.



Raidy also speculated about the timing of the government's proposal on tax increase, which was retracted in March following weeks of demonstrations.

...