Syrian refugee attackers from viral video arrested

A cellphone video Tuesday was shared on various social media channels, showing a group of men beating up a Syrian refugee on the street.



The video begins with one of the suspects asking the refugee whether he will protest against the Lebanese Army.



The call for the demonstration occurred following an Army raid in two Syrian refugee settlements near the northeastern border town of Arsal on June 30, in an effort to crackdown on militants entrenched in the area. The operation saw 356 Syrian nationals detained after the Army was targeted by five suicide bombers, an explosive device and a grenade attack.



Criticism of the Army and the planned protest were met with calls for a counterdemonstration from relatives of Army servicemen and others.



The video begins with one of the suspects asking the refugee whether he is going to protest against the Lebanese Army or not.

...