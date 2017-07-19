Family dispute leaves infant dead in south Lebanon

South Lebanon police Wednesday arrested a Syrian national who allegedly killed his infant son during a dispute with his wife.



Nineteen-year-old A. Turkmeni, A Syria refugee living in Nabatieh, beat his wife S. Jaddouh and their son Abdurrahman, 3 month, resulting in the child's death.



Following the incident the father fled and his neighbors took the infant to Nabatieh government hospital for treatment.



The infant died at the hospital, leaving the mother, 19, traumatized.



The mother told The Daily Star her quarrel over living expenses started Tuesday evening.

...