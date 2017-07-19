Arsal mayor urges militants on northeast border to retreat into Syria

Mayor Bassel Hujeiri of east Lebanon's Arsal Wednesday called for militants entrenched on the town's outskirts on the border with Syria to withdraw from Lebanese territory.



Hujeiri released a statement addressing Arsal residents, the Lebanese Army, Syrian refugees encamped in the area and militant groups on Arsal's outskirts.



The area, however, is not clearly demarcated amid border disputes between the Lebanese and Syrian governments.



The statement comes after Hezbollah senior officials have signaled that the party will launch a military operation to liberate the Arsal outskirts from militant groups.



Syrian warplanes have recently intensified the frequency of their strikes against militant posts in the Qalamoun mountains area on the Syrian western border with Lebanon.

