A picture released by the media office of Lebanon's Shiite militant group Hezbollah on July 22, 2017 shows Hezbollah militants advancing up a hill in Jurud Arsal, a mountainous region bordering with Syria, during a military operation against militant jihadists in the area. Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group said that its fighters had begun an operation against militants on both sides of the country's border with Syria. - (AFP / Hezbollah media office)