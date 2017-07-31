French group cancels Baalbeck concert: festival

French classical group Trio Wanderer canceled its Sunday evening concert at Lebanon's Baalbeck International Festival after the group's pianist suffered a heart attack, local media reported Sunday.



The festival emphasized to L'Orient-Le Jour that the cancellation was not related to the publication of an open letter Friday from the Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel in Lebanon addressed to the French trio and posted on its website.



A boycott campaign over Israel's decadeslong occupation of Palestine has been underway for years, spearheaded by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement.

...