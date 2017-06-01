In the eye of the storm, will Hezbollah emerge intact?

of the storm, will Hezbollah emerge intact?



Since it was established in 1982 with the declared aim of fighting Israeli occupation of south Lebanon, Hezbollah, funded, armed and trained by Iran, has never faced a such a number of huge and tough challenges both at home and abroad as it is doing now, raising serious doubts about its ability to emerge intact as it has done before in its devastating wars with Israel and political battles with opponents in Lebanon.



Hezbollah has lost more than an estimated 1,500 of its fighters in the Syria war since the party decided to join the fighting in 2013, compared to the 1,276 fighters killed during its 18-year guerrilla war with Israel.

